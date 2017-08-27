The Rings Are the Thing: Getting to NBA's Mt. Rushmore Is a No-Brainer

With two months until the start of the NBA season, this is as good a time as any to weigh in on the perennial debate about who would appear on professional basketball’s Mt. Rushmore -- meaning the four greatest players of all time.

There is a general consensus on the short list of NBA greats, but, as a long-time NBA fan with a penchant for statistics, I wondered whether there might be a means of setting some objective criteria, without getting into complicated or advanced metrics, for the NBA Rushmore.

It was an easier cut than I might have expected. If you set the bar at four championships and a minimum of three regular-season MVP awards, then the debate ends rather quickly. Only Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson would make the list.

Although I am not the first one to offer this Rushmore constellation -- these names are on most fans’ short list -- the point here is that the qualifying criteria of championships and MVPs assures that you are getting the best players on the best teams, while recognizing both individual and team achievements. Those on the list are thereby not just great, but dominant, players.

The exercise is worthwhile because it also allows comparisons among the best ever, and offers advice on how to go about expanding the list beyond the original four.

Even in this esteemed company, Michael Jordan stands out. He averaged 30.6 points per game (ppg) over his career, more than any of the others, and a whopping 33.4 ppg in the playoffs. He was the NBA Finals MVP on all six of his Bulls championship teams, and won five regular-season MVP awards.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a 6-4 record in the NBA finals and six MVP awards (the NBA record). He averaged more than 24 ppg in both the regular season and the postseason over the span of a 20-year career.

Bill Russell has more rings than fingers, going 11-1 in the NBA Finals, combined with five MVP awards. Known for his unmatched defense and rebounding (an incredible 22.5 rebounds per game in the regular season and 24.9 in the playoffs), it might surprise contemporary fans to know that Russell averaged only 15.1 ppg in the regular season and 16.2 ppg in the playoffs, and that his free-throw percentage of 56.1 percent in the regular season and 60.3 percent in the playoffs is well below the historic league average of around 75 percent.

What I did not expect in reviewing Magic Johnson’s record (5-4 in the finals and three MVP awards) is that his career field goal percentage was 52 percent in the regular season, exceeded on this list only by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and 50.6 percent in the playoffs. Many do not usually recall Johnson as a “pure shooter,” especially when compared to his rival Larry Bird. Bird’s career field goal percentage was 49.6 percent and 47.2 percent in the playoffs. Those are outstanding numbers, but Magic’s are remarkable, especially for a guard.

If the criteria are expanded to at least three championships and three MVP awards, only two more players are added: Bird and LeBron James. Bird’s finals record was 3-2 (his losses were to Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar’s Lakers), and he averaged 24.3 ppg over his career and 23.8 ppg in the playoffs. James has a 3-5 record in the finals and four MVP awards. His 27.1 ppg average in the regular season and 28.4 ppg in the playoffs are exceeded only by Jordan on this extended “super six” list.

If the criteria are three or more championships and at least two MVP awards, then the only addition is Tim Duncan, who was 5-1 in the finals over a 20-year career.

It is only after the seventh player who makes the “three titles and two MVPs” bar that there is room for debate.

If the criteria are shifted to one MVP season (rather than two), and three championships, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Bob Cousy would then join the group.

If the criteria are dropped to two championships and two MVP seasons (rather than one), then Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlin would be added to the list while Bryant, O’Neal, and Cousy (who each only had one MVP season) would drop off.

And, finally, if the criteria are at least two championships and one MVP season, you would capture all of the above, and add Dave Cowens, Bob McAdoo, Bill Walton, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson.

Many great players are left off this list, but the Hall of Fame is for that. This effort is about the very short list of the greatest of all time, and counting rings and MVPs, at least regarding a Mt. Rushmore and perhaps a super seven, seems to be the best means of settling, or maybe starting, the debate.

Mt. Rushmore

Michael Jordan Finals Record: 6-0 MVP (Season): 5 MVP (Finals): 6

Career (15 seasons) 30.1 ppg 5.3 asst. 6.2 rbg .835 ft% .497 fg%

Playoffs 33.4 ppg 5.7 asst. 6.4 rbg .828 ft% .487 fg%

Last (Age 39) 20.0 ppg 3.8 asst. 6.1 rbg .821 ft% .445 fg%

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Finals Record: 6-4 MVP (Season): 6 MVP (Finals): 1

Career (20 seasons) 24.6 ppg 3.6 asst. 11.2 rbg .721 ft% .559 fg%

Playoffs 24.3 ppg 3.2 asst. 10.5 rbg .740 ft% .533 fg%

Last (Age 41) 10.1 ppg 1.0 asst. 4.5 rbg .739 ft% .475 fg%

Bill Russell Finals Record: 11-1 MVP: 5 MVP Finals: 0*

Career (13 seasons) 15.1 ppg 4.3 asst. 22.5 rbg .561 ft% .440 fg%

Playoffs 16.2 ppg 4.7 asst. 24.9 rbg .603 ft% .430 fg%

Last (Age 34) 9.9ppg 4.9 asst. 19.3 rbg .526 ft% .433 ft%

*The finals MVP award was first given in 1969. The Celtics (with Russell, his last year) beat the Lakers in the Finals in 1969, but Jerry West received the Finals MVP.

Magic Johnson

Finals Record: 5-4 MVP (Season): 3 MVP (Finals): 3

Career (13 seasons) 19.5 ppg 11.2 asst. 7.2 rbg .848 ft% .520 fg%

Playoffs 19.5 ppg 12.3 asst. 7.7 rbg .838 ft% .506 fg%

Last (Age 36) 14.6 ppg 6.9 asst. 5.7 rbg .856 ft% .466 fg%

Best of the Rest

Larry Bird

Finals Record: 3-2 MVP (Season): 3 MVP (Finals): 2

Career (13 seasons) 24.3 ppg 6.3 asst. 10.0 rbg .886 ft% .496 fg%

Playoffs 23.8 ppg 6.5 asst. 10.3 rbg .890 ft% .472 fg%

Last (Age 35) 20.2 ppg 6.8 asst. 9.6 rbg .926 ft% .466 fg%

LeBron James

Finals Record: 3-5 MVP (Season): 4 MVP (Finals): 3

Career (14 seasons) 27.1 ppg 7.0 asst. 7.3 rbg .740 ft% .501 fg%

Playoffs 28.4 ppg 6.9 asst. 8.9 rbg .742 ft% .485fg%

Active

Tim Duncan

Finals Record: 5-1 MVP (Season): 2 MVP (Finals): 3

Career (20 seasons) 19.0 ppg 3.0 asst. 10.8 rbg .696 ft% .506 fg%

Playoffs 20.6 ppg 3.0 asst. 11.4 rbg .689 ft% .501 fg%

Last (Age 39) 8.6 ppg 2.7 asst. 7.3 rbg .702 ft% .488 fg%